CONSUMER ALERT: Beware of Scammers Trying to Exploit Child Tax Credit Payments

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Anytime the federal government is doling out huge amounts of money, scammers pounce—trying to make a quick, dishonest dollar. With this latest round of federal stimulus money slated to be distributed, parents should be on the lookout for scams.”

Attorney General Moody is asking eligible Floridians to stay informed about the payment schedule to avoid scams and to seek out verified sources of information, such as the IRS, to stay up to date. The following tips will also help Floridians spot and avoid scams related to the Child Tax Credit payments: