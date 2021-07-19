Brake for Moose—It Could Save Your Life

CONTACT: Henry Jones: (603) 744-5470 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 July 19, 2021

Concord, NH – Remember to brake for moose when traveling on New Hampshire’s roadways. There were 72 collisions between moose and vehicles in New Hampshire in 2020; in the last five years the state has averaged 96 collisions per year. While moose are active year round, May through October are high-risk months for collisions because moose venture onto roadways to eat the remaining salt residue from winter surface treatments. This summer, however, has seen a marked increase in moose–vehicle collisions, especially in the northern part of the Granite State.

“Moose are an iconic species and a tremendous resource of our state, but it can be dangerous to encounter them on the road,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game Moose Project Leader Henry Jones. “By following a few simple rules, motorists can greatly reduce their chance of a moose–vehicle collision or the severity of personal injury if they do hit a moose. With more cars on the roads exploring, especially in the Great North Woods, all motorists must be vigilant when traveling in the region.”

When driving on New Hampshire roads, keep these points in mind:

Moose and vehicle collisions happen statewide on all types of roads.

Moose collisions occur most often from May through October.

While collisions can happen at any time of day, they occur most frequently at dusk and at night.

Moose are dark brown, making them hard to see against pavement, especially at night.

Don’t depend on “eye shine” (reflected light from headlights) to alert you to a moose’s presence; moose don’t always look at an approaching vehicle.

To reduce the chance of a collision—or the severity of occupant injury if you do hit a moose: Do not drive at high speeds Scan the sides of the road Be able to stop within the zone of your headlights Use high beams whenever possible If you see a moose, slow down or stop if necessary, until you have passed it or it has left the road



Make sure your moose encounters are safe for you and the moose: Brake for Moose—It Could Save Your Life! Learn more at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/moose/brake-for-moose.html.