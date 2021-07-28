ACTIV Financial Settles Patent Infringement Lawsuit with Exegy
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACTIV Financial Systems, Inc. (ACTIV), a global market data and real time publishing technology provider to the financial services industry, has concluded a settlement agreement with Exegy, Inc. and IP Reservoir LLP related to certain patented technology based on the use of FPGA in processing financial market data, (Case: 1:19-cv-02858).
Exegy will dismiss the patent litigation and ACTIV will withdraw its petitions for Inter Partes Reviews (IPRs) at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
About ACTIV Financial
ACTIV Financial Systems, Inc. (“ACTIV”) is a leading global information and publishing technology provider to the financial services industry. Our real time data feeds offer access to all levels of normalized exchange pricing and related content with extreme precision and high reliability. Our network spans the globe, connecting users with relevant trading information over a fully managed platform. ACTIV removes the work of connecting to and maintaining interfaces to hundreds of markets in all asset classes. Our data distribution technology is offered independently, and offers a data model agnostic platform that is truly vendor neutral. For content creators seeking enterprise streaming functionality through a modern, mature, and industry integrated API, ACTIV can service the entire scope of real time market data requirements across private and public networks. For real time, mission critical applications, get ACTIV to manage your data collection and distribution challenges today and into the future.
Frank Piasecki
