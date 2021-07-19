Relationship Coach Erika Botha Helps People Find Happiness, Fun and Love
The best marriage coach in Canada is now counselling full time and accepting new clients
An argument is just the beginning, it is an opportunity to grow and to know your partner.”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erika Botha is excited to announce she is accepting new clients as she transitions from part-time to full-time counselling. Botha has been a relationship counsellor for over 20 years, helping couples and individuals find happiness, fun and love.
Botha immigrated from South Africa to Canada in 2013 and has an understanding of different cultures. She holds a degree in psychology and is a certified life coach and relationship coach. She is the author of “You + Me = Us.” The book tells the story of how Botha and her husband went from being on the brink of divorce to a restored and happy marriage after dealing with the stress of a daughter born prematurely at 29 weeks. The book shares simple principles and secrets for spending time together, facing money issues, raising independent children, loving unconditionally, and being silly and having fun together.
Botha offers marriage counselling, couples counselling and a communication workshop. During marriage counselling, couples will uncover the true cause of stress and worry and start to tackle those issues together and as individuals to reshape and re-spark the marriage. Couples will also learn how to navigate stress and anxiety the right way and retake control of their lives, marriage and careers to find success. The service includes weekly one-on-one coaching calls and 24/7 access to more coaching, plus all of the tools and resources needed.
Couple’s counselling helps couples, and individuals learn the tools needed for thriving relationships, develop conflict resolution skills, and uncover what makes partners feel loved, seen and supported. Learning to communicate; rebuilding trust, safety and security; and making decisions that benefit the relationship can help responsibly fix the relationship.
Botha’s communication workshop will help reduce the stress and anxiety related to arguments and provides guidance on handling conflict situations. The two-hour workshop will improve communication and listening skills, teach how to resolve conflict, forget the past, move forward and change marriages. Botha is also a sought-after speaker on relationships.
Botha’s counselling style is honest and truthful but creates a relaxing atmosphere through humour. To book an appointment, visit erikabotha.com.
