The X Games for startups: X-PITCH 2021 is now open for application

Top 3 teams win up to US$1 million investment

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formerly known as Taiwan Elevator Pitch, where contestants made their pitch in a high-speed elevator ride at TAIPEI 101, X-PITCH is the "X Games" of startup competition by going through the 15-sec, 60-sec and 3-min pitch all the way to win investment prizes. X-PITCH 2021 is the world’s first-ever startup competition to use autonomous EV for a 60-second pitch, bringing an unprecedented experience to all participants.

The TECH FOR GOOD themes of X-PITCH 2021 highlight the New Normal in the post-pandemic world, participating teams should focus on applications and services that enable digital transformation around five major categories of the New Normal: Public Services, Industrial Supply Chain, Consumer Lifestyle, Mobility, and Banking. 9 awards will be presented on the Grand Finale Day (November 11, 2021), Top 3 teams will win up to US$1 million investment.

X-PITCH is exclusively for early-stage tech startups, the event has discovered and accelerated many tomorrow's stars. Past contestants successfully raised millions of dollars in funding through the event, and connected with numerous corporates for collaboration.

Application deadline of X-PITCH 2021 is on August 31, startup founders from Asia and worldwide are welcome to register for the competition: www.xpitch.io

Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on cross-border travel, all activities will be conducted online for international teams. Activities for local Taiwan teams are subject to adjustment according to the latest situation of the pandemic.