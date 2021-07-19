FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 06, 2021

Missouri Seeks Joint Federal, State, and Local Damage Assessments in Preparation for Federal Disaster Declaration Request

Governor Mike Parson today announced that Missouri has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in 17 counties in response to severe storms and flooding. The joint teams will survey damage that began with severe storms on June 19 and continued through July 1 in preparation for the state's official request for federal disaster assistance. Continuing reading the news release from the office of Governor Mike Parson here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov