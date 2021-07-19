Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at MD&M West 2021

Visit with Super Brush at MDM West 2021 in Booth 1862

Visit with Super Brush at MDM West 2021 in Booth 1862

The Super Brush sales and development team will be back to exhibit at the annual MD&M West trade show on August 10-12, 2021, in Booth #1862.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing West from August 10-12, 2021.

The Super Brush sales and development team will be back on the road this August to exhibit at the annual MD&M West trade show in Anaheim, California on August 10-12, 2021, in Booth #1862. The team will be showcasing their diagnostic testing kit swabs, as well as swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

The USA manufacturer Super Brush will be at booth #1862 for all three days in the Anaheim Convention Center exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M West - the world's largest medical design and manufacturing event. 20,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in biocompatible materials, components, assembly, and contract manufacturing – fields in which Super Brush LLC lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.

According to Misty McGinnes, Super Brush’s General Manager, “It has been a busy year for Super Brush with the increased global demand for foam swabs.”

“It is great for Super Brush to be able to get back on the road and have face-to-face meetings with manufacturers and product developers in this critical, fast-paced and ever-changing global medical arena. Although Super Brush has been serving this industry for decades, the MD&M West show is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the value a US manufacturer of innovative, precision cleaning products can provide,” added McGinnes.

Visitors to the booth will also see an extensive selection of Super Brush’s specialty foam swab products and retail products. The Super Brush team will be available at booth #1862 to answer any questions about their products. You can also find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam swabs at www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com.

For more information about MD&M West visit https://mdmwest.mddionline.com/.

About Super Brush

For over 65 years, Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing over 3,000 sizes and styles of USA-made foam probes, applicators, and swabs for aviation and aerospace, automotive, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian, additive manufacturing, and industries.

For more information contact sales@superbrush.com.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at MD&M West 2021

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
Company/Organization
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield, Massachusetts, 01151
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at MD&M West 2021
Swab-its® Car Care Detailing Swabs Now Available at Walmart Stores!
Super Brush® Experiences Tremendous Growth in the Foam Swab Market
View All Stories From This Author