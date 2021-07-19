Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at MD&M West 2021

Visit with Super Brush at MDM West 2021 in Booth 1862

The Super Brush sales and development team will be back to exhibit at the annual MD&M West trade show on August 10-12, 2021, in Booth #1862.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing West from August 10-12, 2021.

The Super Brush sales and development team will be back on the road this August to exhibit at the annual MD&M West trade show in Anaheim, California on August 10-12, 2021, in Booth #1862. The team will be showcasing their diagnostic testing kit swabs, as well as swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

The USA manufacturer Super Brush will be at booth #1862 for all three days in the Anaheim Convention Center exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M West - the world's largest medical design and manufacturing event. 20,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in biocompatible materials, components, assembly, and contract manufacturing – fields in which Super Brush LLC lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.

According to Misty McGinnes, Super Brush’s General Manager, “It has been a busy year for Super Brush with the increased global demand for foam swabs.”

“It is great for Super Brush to be able to get back on the road and have face-to-face meetings with manufacturers and product developers in this critical, fast-paced and ever-changing global medical arena. Although Super Brush has been serving this industry for decades, the MD&M West show is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the value a US manufacturer of innovative, precision cleaning products can provide,” added McGinnes.

Visitors to the booth will also see an extensive selection of Super Brush’s specialty foam swab products and retail products. The Super Brush team will be available at booth #1862 to answer any questions about their products. You can also find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam swabs at www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com.

For more information about MD&M West visit https://mdmwest.mddionline.com/.

About Super Brush

For over 65 years, Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing over 3,000 sizes and styles of USA-made foam probes, applicators, and swabs for aviation and aerospace, automotive, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian, additive manufacturing, and industries.

For more information contact sales@superbrush.com.