Governor Cooper Proclaims Probation, Parole and Community Supervision Officers' Week

In recognition of the important public service provided by the state’s probation/parole officers, Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed July 18-24, 2021, as Probation, Parole and Community Supervision Officers’ Week in North Carolina.

“Our probation and parole officers provide crucial services that benefit everyone in North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “These professionals work tirelessly to protect the public and help those under supervision to successfully return to their communities."

“The job of a probation and parole officer is not one that garners a great deal of attention with the general public, but their work is critically important to public safety,” said Tim Moose, chief deputy secretary of the Department of Public Safety’s Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice. “They do everything they can to help those under their supervision successfully complete their probation and post-release supervision requirements while balancing counseling skills necessary to lead behavior change and hold individuals accountable through their enforcement responsibilities.

“The public health crisis of COVID-19 has made that even more difficult, but our officers have risen to the challenge with great poise and professionalism. Now more than ever, they play an important role in our public safety mission.”

More than 2,000 probation/ parole officers supervise almost 90,000 individuals in North Carolina who are serving probation, parole or post-release supervision. They also work with community agencies and local reentry councils to provide services and support to formerly incarcerated individuals Probation/parole officers are also important members of the state’s emergency response team and provide mutual aid assistance to other law enforcement agencies statewide.

“The job of a probation/parole officer is not an easy one -- throw a global pandemic into the mix and you're facing a very challenging environment,” said Division of Community Corrections Director Tracy K. Lee. “Supervision doesn't stop, and our officers persevered and came up with new and creative ways to get the job done. Many of them also volunteered for extra duty, including assisting at COVID-19 vaccination sites. I am truly proud and impressed with these great professionals during these unprecedented times and can't thank them enough.”

Read the proclamation.

For more information about the work of probation/parole officers visit: https://www.ncdps.gov/careers-matter/probation-and-parole-officer-careers

###