Team of Military Veterans Opens Second Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Location in North Carolina, PatchMaster
Disabled veteran Tim Forrest’s goal is to recruit fellow veterans as employees, then empower them to be business leaders in the community and beyondRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Army Colonel Tim Forrest, who opened PatchMaster Serving Iredell County in Statesville, North Carolina earlier this year, is now operating a second PatchMaster franchise location: this time in Southern Wake County.
Forrest oversees day-to-day operations, but successful leaders and fellow disabled combat veterans John Gallina and Rob Moore are working with him to grow PatchMaster in the region.
Forrest and his partners are bringing the fast-growing PatchMaster drywall repair concept to Southern Wake County and surrounding areas in hopes that it will inspire other veterans to take initiative in their community. The veteran-led franchise location is now open and ready for business.
“This new territory is within striking distance of Fort Bragg, where we hope to recruit and train recently discharged veterans who want to work in the community,” said Tim Forrest, co-owner of PatchMaster Serving Southern Wake County. “It’s not about the paycheck for us, it’s about helping veterans make that transition to citizen life which we know can be challenging.”
As military professionals, Forrest, Gallina, and Moore have the skills to lead in diverse environments and achieve desired outcomes. In addition, each of the partners are also professionals in their civilian roles with background in engineering, business management, process improvement, and construction operations.
PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.
PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
“We’re very pleased and honored to see such a success story taking place before our very eyes,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “When Tim and his team had joined our PatchMaster family they had talked about expanding their reach to benefit other veterans in North Carolina. We love seeing them take initiative and achieve this part of their goal so soon.”
PatchMaster Serving Southern Wake County will cover Chapel Hill, Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Kipling, New Hill, Raleigh, and surrounding communities. The business is already active in the Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce. In the next six months to a year, Forrest hopes the location will be run by a veteran that they bring onto the team.
To date, PatchMaster has sold 103 territories to 54 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Amid a global pandemic and the sale of its sister company, PatchMaster still sold 26 territories to 17 franchisees in 2020.
The franchise currently has opportunities for growth across the United States. As an organization that values and thanks those who serve, PatchMaster offers 50 percent off royalties for the first year of business for qualified military veterans and first responders.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory—which consists of a population between 300,000 to 350,000—is $49,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company's headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit http://patchmaster.com.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 103 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit http://patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications Inc.
+1 773-453-2444
email us here