Trending Today Films At The Golden Trailer Awards Highlighting the Best in Entertainment Marketing and Business
Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, features the film industry’s movie trailer award-winnersJOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trending Today highlights the best in movie trailers and the artists who make them at The 2021 Golden Trailer Awards, a fitting venue to feature award-winning companies and entrepreneurs in its next episode airing on Fox Business, Saturday, July 31, 2021.
The Golden Trailer Awards celebrates these mini-epics that enthrall and entice moviegoers with a competition dedicated to this cinematic art form.
Trending Today will feature interviews with the award-winning artists recognized by The Golden Trailer Awards from the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) in Greeneville, Tennessee, on July 22, 2021.
“Trending Today shares a common mission with The Golden Trailer Awards of highlighting the best in class from creative fields to companies from a cross-sector of industries,” says Executive Producer Liz Plummer.
As host of the movie-industry awards, Northeast Tennessee solidifies its name in the media arts industry attracting entertainment, production, and digital media entrepreneurs and creative professionals.
“With Los Angeles still under Covid restrictions, we set our sights on NPAC, a state of the art theatre in Greeneville, Tennessee, a region with a rich cultural heritage, bountiful spirits, and a burgeoning new tech sector — we are excited for our show to be live-streamed from ‘Distillicon Valley’ this year,” says Evelyn Brady-Watters, who with her sister Monica Brady founded the GTAs to recognize the talented professionals who created the trailers and film marketing.
The Golden Trailer Awards recognizes outstanding movie trailers in 16 categories ranging from Best Drama to the Golden Fleece.
For the best in entertainment marketing and business, including Triage Staffing, Airbnb, ETSU Sports, and Car Barn, watch the latest Trending Today episode on Fox Business, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 12:30 pm EST.
Executive Producer Liz Plummer is available for interviews about her ground-breaking TV show. Trending Today also serves as a resource for the business media and journalists, providing interviews with visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovative companies. For your next story, contact Liz Plummer at liz@trendingtoday.com.
To see the full list of this year’s categories and nominees, please visit: https://goldentrailer.com/.
About Trending Today:
Trending Today is a business show that features entrepreneurs and companies disrupting and innovating the business world. Learn how they build their brands as guests share their stories, passion, knowledge, and expertise to inspire entrepreneurship. Trending Today airs on Fox Business on Saturdays at 12:30 pm EST. Learn more about the show at www.TrendingToday.com
Liz Plummer
Trending Today
+1 5612010506
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn