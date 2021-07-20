Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Launch Of New Clothing Company – Nenhle Clothing

KEYHOLE DRESS - NENHLE

ZEBRA PRINTED MAXI DRESS PLUS - NENHLE

CONTRAST TRIM LACE MINI DRESS - NENHLE

New clothing company, Nenhle Clothing, is dedicated to giving you the very best of clothing, with a focus on uniqueness, quality, and dependability.

Affordable clothing for the woman in YOU! #NENHLECLOTHING”
— KENTON AINSWORTH
WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodbridge, New Jersey – Too often women are bombarded with various clothing ads that highlight style, fashion, and so many different aspects within the shopping experience, that they forget about the customer overall. Nenhle Clothing aims to change this. We are dedicated to giving you the very best of clothing, with a focus on uniqueness, quality, and dependability. Affordable clothing for the woman in YOU!

Nenhle Clothing was founded by Kenton Ainsworth. A woman who was looking for the right mix of clothing to feature style, business casual, and everyday clothing, without breaking the bank to purchase them. After consistently being disappointed with the minefield of poor customer service and lack of customer focus, Kenton started her own company! Nenhle Clothing offers clothing from size 0 to 3x. All clothing is made with high quality materials with complete description of fabrics used on every item. Nenhle Clothing also offers accessories such as jewelry, purses, scarfs, shapewear, undergarments, and more. With over 7K items available online, you can’t go wrong!
-
“The outfits I received from Nenhle fits me comfortably and I enjoy the looks that my husband gives me.” – Joan Sanders, NY
-
“I’m not one to shop online, but I have been extremely pleased with the quality of the clothing I received from Nenhle. I now have my mother and sister-in-law ordering from Nenhle!” – Kathy Bourbon, NM
-
“Be Free. Be Beautiful, Be YOU!” – That is our motto. Our clothing
As a special to everyone, we’re offering free shipping on all orders $75 and above! You can find us online at www.nenhle.com. If you have any questions, please email us at nenhleclothing@gmail.com. When you receive an item from us, post it online. Use our hashtag #nenhleclohting. We give out free clothing every week and you might be the next person to receive one! We appreciate your business!

Please follow Nenhle Clothing at:
https://www.instagram.com/nenhleclothing2/
https://www.facebook.com/nenhleclothing


Nenhle Clothing Commercial - The Woman in YOU!

