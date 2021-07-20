Sonoran National Insurance Group enters strategic partnership to enhance their Rental Counter Products Program
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoran National is pleased to announce its new partnership with Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, to provide rental counter insurance products to rental car operators.
Sonoran National’s counter product program includes Supplemental Liability Insurance, Renters Liability Protection, and Personal Accident Effects products. This exclusive partnership will provide auto rental operators access to a strong A.M. Best rated A+ (Superior), Financial Size Category (FSC) XV Carrier, and expanded state offerings.
“We are pleased to join with Berkley Program Specialists to provide our customers with the product creativity and financial stability they need. The Berkley Program Specialists team will give us additional provider resources that can only enhance our Rental Counter Products program,” said Teresa Quale, Executive Director at Sonoran National.
About Sonoran National Insurance Group
Sonoran National Insurance Group is a unique combination of both a specialized Program Administrator and independent insurance agency. As a Program Administrator, Sonoran National currently provides underwriting, policy issuance and administrative support for two admitted programs - Rental Counter Products and Chiropractic Professional Liability. As an independent agency, Sonoran National provides an entire range of customized business and personal insurance coverage solutions to a varied base of clients. Sonoran National is licensed in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.sonorannational.com.
About Berkley Program Specialists
Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, is a leading insurance operation dedicated exclusively to program business. Berkley Program Specialists provides program administrators with underwriting authority backed by admitted and non-admitted A.M. Best A+ rated insurance paper, as well as program management expertise and, when required, reinsurance support. For more information, please visit www.berkley-ps.com.
Certain products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction. The precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Certain coverages may be provided through surplus lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation through licensed surplus lines brokers. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.
Teresa Quale
Teresa Quale
Sonoran National Insurance Group
+1 480-538-7173
teresa.quale@sonorannational.com