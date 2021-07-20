The World's Smallest IoT Sensors Preserve Ceiling at the Royal Opera House
Disruptive Technologies Partners with Integral and Infogrid to Make Data-Driven Decisions, Save Manual Hours and Decrease Risk
I’m delighted that Disruptive Technologies has played an important part in preserving our cultural heritage with such forward-thinking innovation and technology.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, and Integral (DT’s Preferred Partner) recently teamed up with Expert Partner Infogrid to preserve the ceiling at the Royal Opera House.
Leading engineers in building sustainability, Integral, have partnered with Disruptive Technologies and IoT smart building platform, Infogrid, to reduce hours of intensive labour needed to maintain the ceiling of the historic building.
The Royal Opera House had been relying on multiple cooling equipment and fans to regulate the heat from the required lighting system made up of 1,700 luminaires.
The ornate gold-leaf ceiling and interior walls of the third theatre which have stood on the site at Covent Garden since 1732 need careful preservation after the completion of its three-year £50.7 million renovation in 2018. The frieze of the intricate ceiling covered in gold paint is one of the oldest in Europe. In addition, the building is home to manuscripts, and old documents in its archives.
Integral’s 16 on-site engineers had been making essential manual checks monitoring the levels of water and condensation the equipment generates as often as twice a day. Constant humidity over time could significantly damage the ceiling meaning that in extreme circumstances, it could have been at risk of collapsing.
A Royal Opera House spokesperson comments: “The Royal Opera House is a unique historical building, with some beautiful heritage, which it is our mission to preserve for future generations. Integral’s use of Infogrid’s cutting edge technology to assist in the maintenance of the building has not only resulted in reduced risk but has added value by freeing up the Facilities Team to concentrate their efforts on maintaining other parts of the building.”
283 tiny DT sensors have now been installed and provide vital, up-to-the-minute information. The sensors are made up of 213 tap sensors reducing the need for manual work, 3 humidity sensors and 2 temperature sensors to manage air temperature and moisture, and 65 water sensors monitoring moisture damage to the base structure of the building.
“This solution not only provides real-time data but also historical data, allowing the team at Integral to quickly identify trends and thus make proactive decisions. Engineering teams can now focus on more productive and high-value maintenance tasks with a more preventative approach. I’m delighted that Disruptive Technologies has played an important part in preserving our cultural heritage with such forward-thinking innovation and technology.” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies.
Why is this case important?
*Finding the right solutions to preserve old buildings is critical
*The technology exists to save manual hours and lower the risk of damage or collapse
*Proves the value of collaboration in an incredibly competitive landscape
