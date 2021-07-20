The World's Smallest IoT Sensors Preserve Ceiling at the Royal Opera House

About

Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest commercial-grade wireless sensors and a rapidly growing innovator in the IoT market. The Internet-of-Things promised a self-sufficient world of interconnectedness, but the technology was expensive, cumbersome and limited. It also came with a range of new privacy and security concerns, hindering adoption. In 2013, we saw this as an opportunity for a major constructive disruption. We created a system of small, efficient, powerful and adaptable sensors to reach an ever greater number of operational components. We also made data encryption a core priority.

Learn more about Disruptive Technologies