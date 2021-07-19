Meeting the Needs of U.S. Citizens: The Power Program® Now Provides Real Estate Resources in Spanish
Power Agent Program
The Power Program®, a coaching, marketing, and training platform for real estate professionals announces the addition of Spanish marketing tools for agents.
Helping agents improve their ability to effectively communicate value and service with buyers and sellers is a key element of our coaching, training, and marketing platform.”WADING RIVER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Coach and Speaker Darryl Davis, CSP, head of the Power Program® for Real Estate Professionals, is pleased to announce the addition of several real estate resources translated into Spanish to accommodate the needs of the Spanish-speaking population in the United States.
— Darryl Davis, CSP
Always on the lookout for ways to serve the needs of real estate agents across America, Darryl began to see how certain populations of home buyers and sellers were struggling through the real estate transaction. When his Power Agents® began to discuss how their Spanish-speaking clients were having trouble with the English resources they were being given, Darryl saw the answer.
“With the Hispanic population accounting for 51.6% of home ownership growth as of 2019 and increasing steadily, there was an unmet need to address the potential language difficulties. Many of our Power Agents® need to be able to serve the needs of this population, and our team decided to help fill that need by translating our resources into Spanish to serve this market.” (Darryl Davis, CSP)
With the ever-shifting needs of home buyers and sellers and the growing Spanish-speaking population, Darryl realized that many homeowners, or potential homeowners were missing out on valuable information that could help them with the process of buying and selling their homes, making an already overwhelming and confusing process even worse.
“When experience, language, and cultural barriers are added to that equation, the process is even more challenging. NAHREP estimates that the number of culturally competent Latino realtors and mortgage professionals will need to double in the coming years to meet the growing demand from Hispanic homebuyers.” (NAHREP, “2019 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report.”)
Darryl is proud to say that the Power Program® has a wide spectrum of flyers and resources translated into Spanish already, and the team is working tirelessly to continue that process, more resources and flyers being added every day.
The Power Program®
The Power Agent Program® is the coaching, marketing, and training platform that helps real estate professionals generate, on average, an additional $33,502.22 over their previous year and specializes in teaching agents how to develop now business, future business, and financial freedom. For more information on how you can join this program, go to https://darrylspeaks.com/ or call (800) 395-3905 to speak to a member of the Power Program® Team.
Julie Escobar
Darryl Davis Seminars
+1 813-957-2989
email us here