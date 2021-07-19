Sonocent, prominent assistive technology provider rebrands to Glean
Glean promises more inclusive learning technology to tackle information overload as majority of students fall behindMANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonocent, prominent assistive technology provider rebrands to Glean promises more inclusive learning technology to tackle information overload as majority of students fall behind
Learning technology company Sonocent has announced it is rebranding to Glean as part of its long-term growth strategy, alongside the phasing out of popular student audio note taking tool Sonocent Audio Notetaker. The rebrand comes at a pivotal moment of change for the company as it commits to making improvements to the way that students of all abilities learn in the midst of rapid change in the education sector.
Glean’s technology has been adopted by students at some of the world’s most prestigious Ivy League institutions including Cornell, Brown, and Columbia. The company has a long history of creating tech for good, and currently helps 100,000s of students with disabilities to meet their learning potential across the US, UK and Australia.
The company’s commitment to supporting all learners comes as a study by One Class1 found that more than 85% of students’ academic performance was negatively impacted by Covid-19 during the Fall 2020 semester1. This has seen a demand for virtual assistance in the classroom increase, with the edtech market projected to grow at 17% per annum, to $252 billion by the end of 2021, with an estimated 56.4 million students. This growth is projected to only increase as the higher education system catches up with the accelerated trajectory of digital transformation brought about by the pandemic.
According to a report by McKinsey2, Covid-19 has forced companies to speed up the adoption of digital technologies by several years, including those within the education sector. This acceleration of digital transformation has forced learning institutions to evaluate the ways they support students in a new online/offline hybrid environment with many assessing the inclusivity and accessibility of their whole educational offering, rather than viewing assistive technology as something for a minority of students.
Identifying a pivotal shift in the priorities of students and higher education institutions, Glean’s products and services aim to address the key challenges for learners of all abilities. Throughout the pandemic, 85% students have seen a reduction in attainment throughout the shift in teaching style, and over 50% of students are now questioning whether their learning experience in higher education was value for money.
18 months after the initial launch of the company’s newest SaaS product Glean, the company has seen significant success for the product both in terms of growth, but also in improving student success, with many students reporting increased academic results and reduced anxiety. Identifying that the challenges facing students with disabilities are often universal issues for all students, the company is now committed to supporting all students with inclusive and accessible learning solutions.
Glean is committing fully to further developing Glean for Education which is a full-service learning technology package designed to transform the way higher education institutions support learning in a post-Covid world. The new SaaS UDL solution can be accessed at any time, and on any device, making it a much more comprehensive solution for modern day learners when compared to legacy tool Sonocent Audio Notetaker. The innovative technology sees a move to proactive support for all learners, as the antidote to information overload.
Glean’s legacy product, Sonocent Audio Notetaker will be gradually phased out by 2025, with customers encouraged to migrate over to the new Glean offering in the coming months. The adoption of the new company name Glean marks a significant public commitment to this with the company officially adopting the trading name Glean on the 7th July 2021.
Dave Tucker, CEO and Founder, Glean, said: “For many years our goal has been to improve the learning of over a million students. To do that we always knew we needed to reach a broader range of learners than just those with disabilities. This is why we created Glean, our web-based note taking platform. We took all the lessons learned over the previous decade to create an inclusive note taking tool, designed to improve learning from class.
“Since launching last year we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback and so now we feel assured in committing to Glean as our vehicle to give all learners the confidence and ability to acquire knowledge in an age of information overload.
“We’re so excited for what Glean’s future holds; for the team, for our customers, and for the millions of learners we hope to inspire and support. Thank you to those who have supported us over the last decade on our journey to Glean, especially to the disability support professionals who’ve helped us to learn and understand more about the needs of different types of learners and students.”
ENDS:
References can be found from here: https://glean.co/blog/goodbye-sonocent-hello-glean/
https://oneclass.com/blog/featured/184334-did-college-students-perform-worse-during-covid-193F.en.html
https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/how-covid-19-has-pushed-companies-over-the-technology-tipping-point-and-transformed-business-forever#
For media information please contact glean@fullvolumepr.co.uk or download our media kit: go.glean.co/media-kit/
About Glean:
Glean is the antidote to information overload for improved learning and productivity. Our inclusive learning technology empowers students of all abilities to take meaningful audio notes with a proven note taking process. We support 100,000s of learners at over 500 universities and colleges, including the world’s most prestigious institutions.
Glean (formerly Sonocent) was established in 2007. One of the Best Companies top 40 tech companies to work for in the company, top 50 places to work in the Yorkshire & Hum, and in the country, team members are regular participants and trainers in the local tech scene and this year was voted top 10 in the Digital Enterprise Top 100 Digital Tech adopters. The city’s digital tech sector is currently the fastest growing in the UK, employing around 30,000 people and contributing £6.6bn to the local economy and amid this, Glean’s team has grown by over 52% in the last year as demand for EdTech and accessible solutions have soared.
CAIT NAVEN
Full Volume
735746397
email us here