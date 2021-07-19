Intentional is Book Authority’s Top Pick

Less than a month from publication “Intentional” makes Book Authority’s top slot

MANCHESTER, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Book Authority, the internet company that collects and ranks the best books in the world, picked "Intentional: How to Live, Love, Work and Play Meaningfully", as the top pick in a list of 22 new books.

Based on the latest neuroscientific research Intentional is a gameplan. It helps us connect the pieces of our mind to the pieces of our life. It shows us how to map what we feel to what has caused those feelings. It helps us understand what affects us and what effects it has on us. It makes it possible for us to determine what we want, why we want it and what we need to do to get it.

Pandemic Relief

The global Covid-19 pandemic turned everyone’s life upside down. It created deep anxieties and increased the daily amount of uncertainty we had all had to cope with.

“Intentional is a guide on how to start the healing process,” says David Amerland whose previous book tackled critical decision-making under pressure. “When we know what to do, we know how to behave. When we know how to behave we know how to act. When we know how to act, we know how to live. Our actions, each day, become our lives.”

Available Everywhere Books Are Sold

Available at every online book retailer and major bookshops "Intentional" is that rare book whose message appears at the right moment, when most are looking for it.

David Amerland is a Chemical Engineer by training who specialized in quantum mechanical perturbations in laminar flow processes, before stumbling into the world of search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing and branding via mathematics. He is the author of over a dozen books on business, marketing and search including The Tribe That Discovered Trust and the best-selling Google Semantic Search. He writes for Inc., Forbes, and HP UK and blogs extensively on his own website, DavidAmerland.com.

