Bioinformatics Industry Grows With Increased Demand For Protein Sequencing In Pharma, Biotech Companies

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for protein sequencing is driving growth in the bioinformatics market. Protein sequencing refers to the process of determining the sequence of amino acids in all or part of the proteins present in DNA, based on which specific functions, activities, origin or localization of the protein is determined. Protein sequencing helps analysts to understand the distribution of amino acids along the sequences and the structure of proteins. With bioinformatics methods and databases, capacity, structure and developmental history of proteins can be effectively identified. The demand for protein sequencing is expected to grow on account of factors such as advancements in clinical mass spectrometry and analytical techniques, and significant adoption of target-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For instance, the total number of protein sequences in UniProtKB, which is a freely accessible database of protein sequence and functional information, increased by over 325%.

The global bioinformatics market size is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2020 to $10.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The bioinformatics market is expected to reach $18.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.

The bioinformatics market consists of sales of bioinformatics and related services. Bioinformatics combines computer programming, information engineering, mathematics, and statistics to analyze biological data for drug discovery and for preclinical studies.

The bioinformatics market covered in this report is segmented by products and services into knowledge management tools, data analysis platforms, services. The bioinformatics market is also segmented by application into metabolomics, molecular phylogenetics, transcriptomics, proteomics, chemoinformatics, genomics, others and by end users into pharmaceutics, animal study, agriculture, forensic science, other end users.

Major players in the bioinformatics market are Agilent Technologies, Illumina, QIAGEN, Affymetrix and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 provides bioinformatics market overview, forecast bioinformatics market size and growth for the whole market, bioinformatics market segments, and geographies, bioinformatics market trends, bioinformatics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

