NSA Carolinas Announces 2021-2022 Board with Plans to Elevate Professional Speakers Business in North and South Carolina

National Speakers Association Carolina Chapter

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nine professional speakers are stepping up to lead National Speakers Association [NSA] Carolinas in 2021-2022. Elected by members in North Carolina and South Carolina, the board directs programming, events, education, and membership outreach. Members meet in person and via virtual events to learn, network, and advance the speaking profession globally. A local chapter of the National Speakers Association, NSA Carolinas is one of the largest groups of professional speakers in the Southeast. NSA Carolinas invites aspiring speakers, corporations, associations, meeting professionals and event planners to browse events and a speaker directory at https://nsacarolinas.org NATIONAL SPEAKERS ASSOCIATION CAROLINAS CHAPTER 2021-2022 BOARD MEMBERSDedicated to helping the professional speaker, trainer, author, consultant, and coach to get to the next level in their business, NSA Carolinas’ members span a wide range of experience, expertise, and industries to share a common goal: to impact and improve lives with the power of speaking.With a #NewRope theme, President Stan Phelps sets the stage for an exciting year, “NSA Carolinas members continually set a course to change the world. We invite anyone who’s considering a professional speaking career to experience an NSA Carolinas meeting where you may meet industry legends, best-selling authors, passionate newcomers, and talented storytellers. This year is your year to grab onto a #NewRope.”President: Stan Phelps, CSPStan Phelps Speaks in Cary, NCPresident-Elect: Mike MooneyChief Shift Officer, Mooney Consulting Group in Huntersville, NCPast President: Nanci Appleman-Vassil, CSPFounder and CEO, APLS Group in Raleigh, NCTreasurer: Russ SeagleOwner, Seagle Management Consulting in Cullowhee, NCVP Marketing: Barbara RozgonyiCEO, CoryWest Media LLC in Charlotte, NCVP Membership: Nicole GreerCEO of Vibrant Coaching in Concord, NCVP Programming: Dr. Kevin C. SnyderMotivational Speaker, Kevin Snyder Leadership Programs in Raleigh, NCMember At Large: Charles WeathersFounder and President, The Weathers Group in Columbia, SCMember At Large: Peter AgiovlassitisPeter A Speaks in Apex, NCAbout NSA Carolinas. . .A bistate chapter of the National Speakers Association [NSA], NSA Carolinas is dedicated to advancing the craft, performance, and value of North Carolina and South Carolina professional speakers. Founded in 1985, NSA Carolinas energizes a professional and supportive environment where aspiring and established speakers can hone their speaking and business skills as they learn from and network with peers who applaud everyone’s mutual success. For more information about finding a professional speaker, joining NSA Carolinas, and attending upcoming events, visit https://nsacarolinas.org