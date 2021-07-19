NSA Carolinas Announces 2021-2022 Board with Plans to Elevate Professional Speakers Business in North and South Carolina
Nine professional speakers will lead National Speakers Association [NSA] Carolinas in 2021-2022. Their goal: to advance the professional speaking industry.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nine professional speakers are stepping up to lead National Speakers Association [NSA] Carolinas in 2021-2022. Elected by members in North Carolina and South Carolina, the board directs programming, events, education, and membership outreach. Members meet in person and via virtual events to learn, network, and advance the speaking profession globally. A local chapter of the National Speakers Association, NSA Carolinas is one of the largest groups of professional speakers in the Southeast. NSA Carolinas invites aspiring speakers, corporations, associations, meeting professionals and event planners to browse events and a speaker directory at https://nsacarolinas.org
NATIONAL SPEAKERS ASSOCIATION CAROLINAS CHAPTER 2021-2022 BOARD MEMBERS
Dedicated to helping the professional speaker, trainer, author, consultant, and coach to get to the next level in their business, NSA Carolinas’ members span a wide range of experience, expertise, and industries to share a common goal: to impact and improve lives with the power of speaking.
With a #NewRope theme, President Stan Phelps sets the stage for an exciting year, “NSA Carolinas members continually set a course to change the world. We invite anyone who’s considering a professional speaking career to experience an NSA Carolinas meeting where you may meet industry legends, best-selling authors, passionate newcomers, and talented storytellers. This year is your year to grab onto a #NewRope.”
President: Stan Phelps, CSP
Stan Phelps Speaks in Cary, NC
http://StanPhelpsSpeaks.com
President-Elect: Mike Mooney
Chief Shift Officer, Mooney Consulting Group in Huntersville, NC
http://MikeMooney.com
Past President: Nanci Appleman-Vassil, CSP
Founder and CEO, APLS Group in Raleigh, NC
https://APLSGroup.com
Treasurer: Russ Seagle
Owner, Seagle Management Consulting in Cullowhee, NC
http://SeagleConsulting.com
VP Marketing: Barbara Rozgonyi
CEO, CoryWest Media LLC in Charlotte, NC
https://BarbaraRozgonyi.com
VP Membership: Nicole Greer
CEO of Vibrant Coaching in Concord, NC
http://VibrantCoaching.com
VP Programming: Dr. Kevin C. Snyder
Motivational Speaker, Kevin Snyder Leadership Programs in Raleigh, NC
https://KevinCSnyder.com
Member At Large: Charles Weathers
Founder and President, The Weathers Group in Columbia, SC
https://www.WeathersGroup.com
Member At Large: Peter Agiovlassitis
Peter A Speaks in Apex, NC
https://PeterASpeaks.com
About NSA Carolinas. . .
A bistate chapter of the National Speakers Association [NSA], NSA Carolinas is dedicated to advancing the craft, performance, and value of North Carolina and South Carolina professional speakers. Founded in 1985, NSA Carolinas energizes a professional and supportive environment where aspiring and established speakers can hone their speaking and business skills as they learn from and network with peers who applaud everyone’s mutual success. For more information about finding a professional speaker, joining NSA Carolinas, and attending upcoming events, visit https://nsacarolinas.org.
