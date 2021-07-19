Soterius selects MIP Diagnostics’ synthetic antibodies for rapid COVID-19 biosensor
Soterius, an Australian medical device start-up has selected MIP Diagnostics for the affinity reagent in its novel COVID-19 biosensor.BEDFORD, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soterius, an Australian medical device startup in the field of respiratory infection has selected MIP Diagnostics, a UK specialist in molecularly imprinted polymers for the affinity reagent in their novel COVID-19 biosensor.
The Soterius biosensor utilizes MIP Diagnostics’ COVID-19 nanoMIP, which acts as a synthetic antibody to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The sensor registers a change in resistance in the presence of the COVID-19 virus and gives results in as little as 2 minutes. The device will enable regular, rapid detection of COVID-19 virus in hospitals, clinics, and other high traffic sites. Currently in development, initial results have proven extremely promising, with sensitivity in the picogram scale.
Alasdair Wood, CTO at Soterius said, “We are always looking for new technologies that can support the development of smart biosensors. The robust characteristics of nanoMIPs make them ideal for our manufacturing processes without compromising on sensitivity. We look forward to working with MIP Diagnostics as we expand our portfolio of respiratory diagnostic and management solutions.”
Stephane Argivier, CEO at MIP Diagnostics added, “We are extremely excited to work with Soterius in contributing to a solution that will drive improvements in how we manage the COVID-19 pandemic. The pairing of our technologies will undoubtedly pave the way to improved sensing capabilities and diagnostics in the respiratory infection space. It’s great to work with technologies and partners such as Soterius to bring about a big impact to the future of how we manage the current and future pandemics.”
