New Momentum Announces Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

HONG KONG, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Momentum Corp. (OTCQB: NNAX) (the Company) is pleased to announce that its shares commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the OTCQB) starting on July 15, 2021 under the symbol NNAX.

Today's news is an important milestone towards reaching the Nasdaq listing, said David Leung, CEO of New Momentum. Listing on the OTCQB positions the company with increased visibility among the investment community and improved liquidity for our current and prospective shareholders.

Beyond Blue Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Momentum, recently starts to acquire boutique properties in Pacific-Asia, with a focus on diving, sustainability and conservation, designs for luxury markets.

About New Momentum Corp.

New Momentum helps customers evolve their travel businesses to better capitalize on the global digital and mobile movement by building new eco enterprises aided by innovative technology. The group develops new digital platforms that help to make travelling more enjoyable. With Gagfare, travellers can "Book Now, Pay Later", to secure the best fares and reserve flights well ahead of time. New Momentum is also the driving force behind a bold new hospitality concept that takes nature lovers and intrepid travellers to exciting new and established destinations. Its curated collection of boutique properties, each with a focus on diving, sustainability, conservation, and cultural authenticity, offers a thoroughly contemporary travel experience that is intrinsically linked to the destination, its heritage, and its culture.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies and certain potential transactions that they may enter into. These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website, including factors described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

