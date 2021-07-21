ClearCube and Stratodesk Certify Strategic Alliance and Integrations
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratodesk, the leading global innovator in EUC management and OS software, and ClearCube Technology, Inc., a leading virtual desktop company, today announced its strategic alliance and partnership. As part of the Stratodesk Plus partner program, all of ClearCube's solutions are certified compatible and an integrated solution with Stratodesk NoTouch OS and NoTouch Center.
Stratodesk and ClearCube solutions are a proven endpoint solution for Citrix, Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, Nutanix deployments, VMware Horizon, as well as many others whether on premises or in the Cloud. Stratodesk software combined with ClearCube hardware enables an easy to install solution and provides the ultimate end user experience. This partnership certification and integration helps customers save time and budget as well as eliminate third party software licensing.
Stratodesk NoTouch allows ClearCube the ability to offer a managed endpoint operating system for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) that is preferred by large enterprises and organizations and helps secure an organization’s technology investment.
As a Stratodesk partner, ClearCube has access to exclusive opportunities on new technology integrations that are pre-approved and fully functional directly out of the box. It allows ClearCube customers to have a seamless user experience and enjoy simplified ease of deployment and operation.
“We believe our partnership with Stratodesk helps us deliver technology solutions to our customers faster and solve supply chain issues that many companies are currently experiencing,” says Doug Layne, CEO of ClearCube Technology. “By working with Stratodesk, we are able to bring a wider range of development, technical resources, and product updates before anyone else.”
Stratodesk Plus is available globally to partners and helps ClearCube, among others, to provide businesses with the tools they need to be efficient and get their jobs done from anywhere and on any device.
“Although ClearCube and Stratodesk have been in partnership and integration for years, it’s been great to meet with them in Austin and officially certify them into the Stratodesk Plus partner program,” says Jim Thames, VP Strategic Alliances at Stratodesk. “This is just the first of many milestones and we look forward to growing our solutions and expanding our client bases together.”
