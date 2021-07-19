Tejjy Inc. Executing Meticulous Project Planning with Revit BIM Services
Virtual Building Mock-ups
Tejjy Inc. is undertaking meticulous project planning in USA with Autodesk Revit BIM Services.
Revit BIM Services help us create Beam Systems where our structural engineers could collaboratively make several beams, eliminating all conflicts at the preliminary stages of the design build process.”DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tejjy Inc. is undertaking meticulous project planning in USA with Autodesk Revit BIM Services. BIM engineers of the company provide professional Revit BIM family creation services for architectural, structural, MEPFP, concrete, Rebar and Reinforcement trades.
— Sukh Singh
Sukh Singh, V.P., Tejjy Inc. said – "Our Revit BIM consultants understand that a construction project involves comprehensive planning. So, they opt for Revit Family Creation Services to meet the project objectives, enabling the construction planning team to get the clarity about project detailing before the onset of actual construction".
A Senior BIM Modeler, Tejjy Inc. added – "Our project objectives include Constructability Review, 3D Modeling for Clash Coordination, Shop Drawing Creation, and BOQ/Quantity Takeoff. Our architects use Architectural Revit BIM Family Creation services for accurate modeling. We reflect all design modifications through Revit software. Revit family creation helps us to produce Lift drawings like Slabs, Wall & Column Layout, Embed Plan, Detail Drawings, Wall Elevation, and Pouring Sequence."
A Senior Structural Engineer of Tejjy Inc. mentioned - "We could meet the project deadline with Revit BIM Services. Revit library created for structural modeling helps us to manage structural components, structural drawing information, and establish accurate shop drawing standards. As a BIM family creation service provider, we could successfully overcome all structural project challenges and provide accurate shop drawings through Revit Modeling.”
A BIM Consultant of the company said – " Our Revit MEP Family Creation services facilitate detailed modeling of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades. We create HVAC Revit Families and Revit Electrical Families before the beginning of the construction work process, enhancing cost-efficacy, and resolving problems consistently for MEP installation.”
A Structural Modeler of Tejjy Inc. said – “Revit BIM Services help us create Beam Systems where our structural engineers could collaboratively make several beams, eliminating all conflicts at the preliminary stages of the design build process.”
Tejjy Inc. is also integrating Autodesk Revit with A36O Rendering for Architectural Visualization.
Sukh explained – “ We portray an existing building during the construction planning stage. Starting from the design development stage to the final built, our Revit BIM and A360 Rendering software applications cater real estate projects through accurate design development and coordination."
Marketing Manager, Tejjy Inc. revealed – "Implementing Revit BIM Services in structural, architectural, concrete and MEP trades, our BIM engineers are creating Virtual Building mockups for specific buildings. Revit BIM family creation facilitates planning through 3D BIM models, enabling planning, and coordination of all project design and detailing. Further, managing the entire project through Revit helps us to focus on improved engineering & client satisfaction."
It is quite evident that through Revit BIM implementation, architects, concrete contractors and other AEC firms could successfully prevent delays in project completion. Revit BIM services enable consultants and contractors to successfully mitigate project challenges, saving time and money in the long run.
