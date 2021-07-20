Castleford Capital Forms Allegiance BioScience to Build Niche Pharma Company
Partnership to build a market-leading pharmaceutical business via strategic acquisitionsCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castleford Capital, a middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with a group of veteran pharmaceutical executives to build a niche biopharmaceutical acquisition platform. Allegiance BioScience will be owned by Castleford Capital, its limited partners, and its management team. The pairing of Castleford’s financial expertise with the extensive industry experience of the Allegiance management team will create a dynamic platform from which a leading biopharmaceutical organization can be built thru strategic acquisitions. The partnership intends to pursue a wide range of opportunities including pharmaceutical product and asset acquisitions, corporate acquisitions, and carve-outs.
The Allegiance BioScience management team is a highly experienced group of pharmaceutical executives with a robust track record of driving growth via company and product acquisition, asset integration, and organic growth. In the past five years, the team has successfully acquired and managed over $250 million of pharmaceutical assets for leading mid-market pharmaceutical companies.
“We have witnessed the Allegiance management team’s successes over the years and have tremendous respect for their vision, operational abilities and M&A acumen. They are ideal partners for Castleford as we are both committed to building a highly differentiated and value-added acquisition platform in the pharmaceutical space,” said Castleford Operating Partner Ken Suh.
“Our team is excited about the partnership with Castleford and the opportunity to build a leading biopharmaceutical organization,” said Keith Lavan of Allegiance BioScience. “With our collective experience, we believe there are a number of compelling trends that we can capitalize on to deliver exceptional value for healthcare professionals, patients and our investor partners.”
“The partnership of Castleford with the Allegiance team is a winning combination,” said Castleford Managing Director Jeffrey Marlough. “We are actively seeking opportunities ranging from founder-led businesses to corporate carve-outs.”
About Castleford
Castleford is a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services and pharmaceutical drug companies. Castleford and its operating team back entrepreneurs and management teams of middle market companies and partner with them to execute on focused organic and acquisition growth strategies to build exceptional companies. For more information on Castleford, please visit www.castlefordcapital.com.
About Allegiance BioScience
Allegiance BioScience is a pharmaceutical focused venture pursuing acquisitions of pharmaceutical products and assets. Led by veteran industry executives and backed by the private equity firm Castleford Capital, the venture brings an exceptional breadth of industry experience and a track record of success to take existing pharmaceutical assets to their next level of growth. For more information about Allegiance BioScience, please visit www.AllegianceBioScience.com
