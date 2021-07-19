HSO Announces Next Generation Cloud Application Platform Services
Presents “Platform-First” Approach to Helping Clients Transform the Way They Work and Improve Business PerformanceAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO, a global Microsoft business transformation partner, today announced a significant expansion of its Cloud Application Platform practice. The investment reflects HSO’s growth ambitions and passion to help clients drive improvements in business performance by leveraging the power and innovation of Microsoft technology.
HSO, a Microsoft Dynamics global leader, helps clients modernize their finance, supply chain, customer service, field service, and sales operations. The expansion of HSO’s global Cloud Application Platform practice will further HSO’s ability to help large enterprise organizations adopt a revolutionary Microsoft “platform-first” approach to digital transformation.
“HSO has been working with Power Platform for many years. More recently, a number of our larger clients have asked for help in building the governance, enterprise management, security, and master data management tools required to build a center of excellence around Power Platform, which they will then leverage to replace their legacy applications throughout their company. These kinds of engagements are at the center of our Cloud Application Platform,” said Alan Kahn, President, HSO US.
HSO’s Cloud Platform Application service line team will be focused on ensuring best practices and delivering platform-first solutions that are technically and architecturally excellent.
“First and foremost, we're going to be able to offer customers an even greater end-to-end service,” said David Little, Managing Director, HSO UK. “We will help customers embrace a platform mindset, which will result in cost effective and integrated solutions throughout their enterprise.”
Andrew Welch, Vice President and Director, Cloud Application Platform, HSO adds, “Organizations have in the past implemented point solutions to solve specific business needs. They will in the future take platform-first approaches upon which they deploy solutions to emerging challenges in less time at lower cost through integration with other business processes and data than what was previously possible. They will knit together services across the cloud—Power Platform, Azure, and Microsoft 365–that would have been the stuff of dreams just a year ago.”
Extending the Cloud Application Platform service line is another important milestone in HSO’s go-to-market strategy as one of the largest independent Dynamics partners worldwide. HSO received significant investment in August 2019 from The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) to help drive several strategic initiatives to strengthen its global presence and transformation capabilities for Microsoft cloud business applications. This move marks another significant investment for HSO, after the recent, US-based acquisitions of AKA Enterprise Solutions and SA Global, Inc. and its D360 Solutions Group, along with the expansion of HSO’s Global Service Centers in India and the Philippines, to further strengthen HSO’s market position and accelerate time to value for HSO clients.
“HSO’s platform-first approach is one of the truly revolutionary advances in the way that that software works. Cloud was huge—just being able to go to the cloud—and now we're in a similar era, another moment of change,” said Welch. “To be working with such an amazing team of really smart people on one of the major breakthroughs in the way that organizations consume, use and get value from their technology is very exciting. HSO is at the forefront of an important revolution. It’s thrilling to be in the center of it.”
About HSO:
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.
HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,200 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.hso.com
