D&B ENGINEERS AND ARCHITECTS ANNOUNCES A VISION FOR THE FUTURE

Name Change Reflects Firm’s Growth, Six Vice Presidents Made Shareholders

WOODBURY, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, the venerable engineering organization founded in 1965, has changed its corporate structure and also announced the appointment of six new shareholders.

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann, speaking on behalf of the D&B Board of Directors, stated “We elected to change the firm’s corporate structure from a P.C. (Professional Corporation) to a D.P.C. (Design Professional Corporation) in response to our continuing strong growth and business evolution. The change represents a vision of the future and creates both a direction and a pathway to achieve the vision. While there is a commonality of sustainable engineering and environmental solutions in all our project areas, this move creates a solid foundation for success by advancing new market sectors and practice areas. I also firmly believe that the promotion of six talented individuals to shareholder and leadership positions will propel the firm for years to come. This is fully consistent with our corporate commitment to growth from within which has guided the D&B organization over the last half century.”

The new shareholders of D&B Engineers and Architects, D.P.C. are:

• Matthew R. DeVinney, P.E. Vice President, Environmental Investigation & Remediation (Huntington, NY)

• Frank DeVita Vice President, Environmental Investigation & Remediation (Floral Park, NY)

• Christopher Koegel, P.E. Vice President, Construction Management (Wantagh, NY)

• Carolyn A. Lowe, P.E. Vice President, Wastewater/Water Supply (Brewster, NY)

• Olga J. Mubarak Vice President, Wastewater (Northport, NY)

• Philip R. Sachs, P.E. Vice President, Water Supply (Bethpage, NY)

President Fangmann added, “D&B’s practice concentrations are rooted in dynamic life cycle business segments that range from water and wastewater to civil engineering to environmental investigation and remediation. We honor our firm’s legacy by deploying a process of continual improvement as a defining part of our culture, as well as by enabling upward movement for talented employees within our corporate structure.”

About D&B Engineers and Architects, D.P.C.:

Since 1965, D&B Engineers and Architects, D.P.C. has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s experts work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental investigation and remediation, and drinking water quality issues. The firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in both the public and private sectors.

More Information:

For more information about D&B Engineers and Architects, D.P.C. visit www.db-eng.com, or contact Mr. Jamie Stanco, Progressive Marketing Group, Inc. (631) 756-7160, or jpstanco@pmgstrategic.com.