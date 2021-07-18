New Thriller On Par With 'The Manchurian Candidate,' Stephen King's 'Dead Zone'

Book Life Calls It "Memorable" Joe Rothstein debut novel The Latina President

Pacific Book Thriller Award Goes to 'The Salvation Project'

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Salvation Project," a gripping novel of international intrigue that Pacific Reviews compares with two similar classics, "The Manchurian Candidate" and Stephen King's "Dead Zone," has won the prestigious Pacific Book Finalist Award presented for outstanding political thrillers.

"The Salvation Project," tells the tale of a charismatic woman who runs for re-election as president of the United States, unaware that a ruthless international conspiracy, with a killer agenda, is plotting to do everything, including murder, to defeat her.

Pacific Reviews, in its critique says, “Rothstein takes high stakes political espionage to a very contemporary, credibly scary, and absolutely addictive level with this opus.” That praise is echoed by Publisher Weekly’s BookLife. “His ideas and his machinations-- including the intricacies of the Project--are unusual and memorable."

This is the second novel by veteran political strategist Joe Rothstein, who writes based on his experiences working professionally in hundreds of political campaigns. Rothstein’s debut novel, 'The Latina President and the Conspiracy to Destroy Her,' won honors at book festivals in Southern California, New England and London.

In both novels, Rothstein's protagonist is Isabel Aragon Tennyson, (the world knows her as "Tenny") a Mexican-American heiress who wins the presidency determined to challenge entrenched and powerful interests. Those battles and the lengths the opposition goes to try to stop her, elevate "Tenny" as one of the most memorable figures in American political fiction.

Rothstein says that while his works are fiction, much of the material he draws on is based on events he lived through during three decades at the turbulent center of the American political system.

“For those involved in them, political campaigns are dramatic personal events,” says Rothstein. “Careers are made or lost. Marriages are created and destroyed. Friendships are formed that may last a lifetime. On one day, election day, you win or are defeated, and losing can happen even if your share of the vote is 49.9%. The extraordinary pressure on otherwise ordinary people is incredible. All of this is in real time, but my involvement in so many campaigns allows me to translate events into what I hope is absorbing fiction.”