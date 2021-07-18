The Taboo Move of WildLifeRx.com Pet CBD for dogs Store: Marketing Directly to Veterinarians
For several years pet owners have been seeking guidance from their veterinarians regarding pet CBD for dogs and cats.TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For several years pet owners have been seeking guidance from their veterinarians regarding pet CBD for dogs and cats. Although the Farm Bill of 2018 legalized CBD, the organizations that oversee veterinarians have issued restrictions on veterinarians discussing pet CBD information with pet owners. More research is required in this area as veterinarians are required to provide exact dosing for specific conditions. Clinical trials to determine this are underway but the results are not in-yet.
So where exactly did pet owners learn about and purchase the 425 million dollars’ worth of pet CBD sold in the United States in 2020? Dr. Google and Amazing online retailers have guided most of them to Hemp oil for dog products with health claims that do not work. Owner of WildLifeRx.com Rosalind Haley states, “Pet owners complain about these products and when they ask the veterinarian for pet CBD information, they often leave without an answer”.
WildLifeRx.com is the first online store that sells veterinarian formulated pet CBD for dog’s brands that are trusted and safe. “Creating a pet CBD shopping solution that includes the veterinarian is what is needed and that is what we do.” notes Rosalind. WildLifeRx.com is a store, therefore veterinarians may refer pet owners without violating any restrictions. Their marketing team meets with veterinarians and educates them using clinical trials the same way the pharmaceutical industry has done for years. Rosalind adds, “This method of marketing is the gold standard of educating doctors and we educate using clinical trials, not claims. It is imperative that veterinarians see the evidence from the scientists. Once we earn their trust, it will be a win for all those involved”.
WildLifeRx.com has available over 60 pet CBD products from several brands. Each order includes a customized dosing schedule developed by licensed veterinary technicians. This may be different from other pet cbd companies.
WildLifeRx.com is an online store that specializes in CBD for Dog, Cats and small animals.
