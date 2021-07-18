Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 45 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,833 in the last 365 days.

Million Gallons of Pool Chemical Available Nationwide

MINLOX Chemical Company manufactures an All-In-One, eco-friendly pool chemical that replaces chlorine, acids and other toxic chemicals.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MINLOX Chemical Company announces the availability of millions of gallons of their pool chemical to fill the chlorine shortage in America today. Their proprietary formula has been used to disinfect water for over a decade all around the world. The technology used for disinfection is chemical oxidation. By shifting the valance of a simple, oxygen molecule - MINLOX offers a 100% biodegradable formula that is safe and easy to apply.

With locations in CA, TX, AR and FL, MINLOX is able to deliver quickly from their ample supply of pool chemical. It is a "standalone" chemical that does not require supplements of other toxic chemicals. For those wanting to move away from toxic chemicals and ozone generation, MINLOX is a safer and more affordable option.

During this chlorine shortage across the U.S., MINLOX is capable of producing millions of gallons of its pool chemical at all of its location. Delivery will be +/- one week for certified product. If in need of finding a source of pool chemical, contact the MINLOX office on their website. "We've experienced quite a few phone calls since the chlorine shortage and we're able to fill the demands of our pool customers with plenty of inventory." says MINLOX president, Wes Glenn.

MINLOX ships directly to any location within the lower 48 states. Pool service companies in need of more supply should contact MINLOX right away.

Wes Glenn, president
MINLOX Chemical Company
+1 949-718-4426
wes@minlox.us

You just read:

Million Gallons of Pool Chemical Available Nationwide

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.