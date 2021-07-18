Innovate in Abu Dhabi "HART The Pride of the Emirates" First Global Digital Platform for Arts Exchange in the region
HART "Pride of the Emirates" is an arts initiative/community founded by Dr. Hamed Al Suwaidi of Abu Dhabi, a Renown Member of The House of Al Suwaidi HoSABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Al Emarat United Limited, the new official sponsor of the Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), organized yesterday an official ceremony launching its new digital platform (HART) in the presence of members of ADAS’s Board of Trustees, a number of strategic partners, diplomatic and media figures. This platform aims to promote modern and contemporary art and provide effective opportunities for artistic organizations, lovers to develop their practices and enable them to have a commercial outlet to invest in their artworks and collectibles.
The founder of HART platform, President of Al Emarat United and Abu Dhabi Arts Society, Dr. Hamed Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, said: “We are proud at Hart to provide various and advanced capabilities in the field of digital technology integration to support and stimulate artistic talents and contribute to draw a diverse creative scene through free interaction and providing abroad business platform, starting from the UAE. He also added, "We realize how important it is to use modern technology to develop new services and drive innovation through our platform as it provides a flexible membership subscription model that contains three different galleries opened dynamically according to certain criteria which are platinum, gold and standard categories in addition to youth gallery that helps those interested to obtain various benefits provided by this platform with the advantage of using the innovative Blockchain technology that guarantees raising the efficiency of their transactions to ensure a complete record. All transactions are tracked through a secure network, which enhances the principle of complete transparency adopted by the foundation, in addition to digitally tokenize their artworks, collectibles, ensure authenticity, price history and provenance by our partners globally.
Dr. Hamed Al Suwaidi highlighted also, "This platform is considered a quantum leap and comes within the framework of an initiative that is the first of its kind in the Middle East, was carried out in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with great interest before its launch by international artistic organizations and some European Families to display their unique and different works and collectibles.
Dr. Hamed Al Suwaidi also congratulated the wise leadership for this national innovation, thanking all attendees, and the Abu Dhabi Arts Society’s team, who had a role in the success of the Hart project, adding, "The group's achievements are not only supporting the arts and creative production as we have become a link between many countries and international entities specialized in the field of Education, Heritage, Culture, Arts and Technology.
