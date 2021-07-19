Skyworks Aeronautics Announces the Selection of Eagle Technologies to Prototype the eGyro Electric Aircraft Rotor System
Partnership with award-winning rotary wing air vehicle systems company supports Skyworks’ goal of being first to commercialize electric gyro technology globally
We are proud to be selected to support this program and we are very much looking forward to an extremely successful effort in collaboration with the exceptional Skyworks team!”CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. (“Skyworks”) announced the selection of Eagle Technologies, LLC (“Eagle”), an industry leader in the development of rotor blades and unique rotary wing air vehicle systems, to design and fabricate the rotor system for the Skyworks’ eGyro™ electrically powered aircraft.
The Skyworks eGyro has been designed to leverage the fundamental safety and performance advantages of a gyroplane to create a runway independent system that provides a practical approach to intra and inter-city passenger transport. With an autorotating main rotor, which allows the aircraft to land safely with even a complete loss of power, the eGyro is fundamentally safe and overcomes a key limitation of many electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) system concepts. Electrification of the powertrain has enabled innovative design solutions that are no longer restricted by conventional technologies.
“We envision the eGyro at the forefront of enabling advanced runway independent aircraft,” said Ashish Bagai, eGyro Chief Engineering Advisor to Skyworks.
“This program fits precisely within Eagle’s charter to play an integral role in advancing the state of the art in VTOL technologies. We are proud to be selected to support this program and we are very much looking forward to an extremely successful effort in collaboration with the exceptional Skyworks team!” said Bruce Bailey, Eagle’s President.
“We are pleased to have an opportunity to leverage Eagle’s extensive experience with rotor system development. We anticipate that Eagle’s participation in the eGyro program will accelerate our path to first flight”, said Don Woodbury, Skyworks’ Chief Technology Advisor.
About Eagle
Located in Newport News, VA, Eagle is a full-service aerospace engineering and manufacturing facility. Capabilities include in-house engineering design, structural analysis, structural testing, precision multi-axis CNC machining, composite tooling and component manufacture, NDI & quality assurance, and aircraft systems assembly. Eagle occupies a campus of three buildings totaling over 225,000 sq-ft, including a large 34ft high-bay production shop area.
As an organization supporting multiple aircraft OEMs, the US Army, and NASA, Eagle’s background includes both fixed wing and rotorcraft. Eagle has made a name for itself in the rotorcraft arena with some exceptional expertise in design and manufacture of composite rotor blades & propellers.
About Skyworks
Skyworks is the world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes. Skyworks gyroplanes provide more affordable, safer, and higher performance alternatives for runway independent aircraft.
Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, and border protection to changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and members of the Skyworks team, visit www.Skyworks-Aero.com.
Steve G. Stevanovich
Skyworks Aeronautics Corp.
+1 312-809-1076
info@skyworks-aero.com
