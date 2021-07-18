Just when you thought you knew best for your kids
EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking News: Studies around the world indicate it’s not hyperbole to state unhealthy parental pressure is a global pandemic afflicting young people with serious mental health issues and underperformance, the opposite of what loving, well-intentioned parents intend.
Help is on the way: Renowned psychologists Chris Thurber, PhD, and Hendrie Weisinger, PhD, offer a revolutionary new guide to help parents transform unhealthy pressure into a powerful force that guides, encourages, motivates, and inspires their children to be their best selves.
The Unlikely Art of Parental Pressure addresses the biggest parenting dilemma of all time: How to push kids to succeed and find happiness in a challenging world, without pushing them too far. The Breakout Premise? Instead of the conventional “How much pressure should I apply?” parents should be asking, “How can I apply pressure so it benefits my child?”
Drs. Thurber and Weisinger have identified eight evidence-based methods for transforming harmful pressure into healthy pressure. Each method is supported by memorable case studies and practical strategies that parents and other caregivers can start using right away to nurture internal motivation, improve parent-child interactions, build deep connections, sidestep cultural pitfalls, and, ultimately, help their children do well.
Early reviews suggest The Unlikely Art of Parental Pressure will inoculate parents against adopting and transmitting harmful pressure to their children while continuing to uphold the same high standards.
“The Unlikely Art of Parental Pressure is the rare parenting book that respects both parents and children. Instead of simply applauding parental pressure as the key to success or dismissing it as cruel and ineffective, Thurber and Weisinger walk their readers through the theory and practice of parenting happy, successful children. A tour de force.”
—Abby Freireich & Brian Platzer,
Education columnists for The Atlantic and the authors of Taking the Stress out of Homework
“The Unlikely Art of Parental Pressure beautifully illuminates and addresses the delicate dance that parents are faced with on a daily basis.”
—Chad Beguelin
Playwright & Lyricist, The Prom
“Parental pressure is often detrimental to a child’s desire to participate in sports. The Unlikely Art of Parental Pressure provides parents the tools to transform harmful pressure into a positive force that will encourage children to follow their passion and perform their best, be it on the soccer field or in school.”
—Gregg Bernhalter
Head Coach, US Men’s National Soccer Team
“All parents worry that they are pushing their children too much...or not enough. Two sophisticated psychologists, Drs. Thurber and Weisinger, tackle this problem head-on in The Unlikely Art of Parental Pressure. With up-to-date science, great wit and wisdom, and readable case examples, they show parents the right way to support their children. If you have ever worried that you are the dreaded ‘pushy parent,’ you should read this book. Your children will thank you.”
—Michael G. Thompson, PhD
Bestselling author of Raising Cain and Best Friends; Worst Enemies
About the Authors
Chris Thurber, PhD, is a board-certified clinical psychologist, educator, author, and father with a BA from Harvard and a PhD in child and adolescent psychology from UCLA. He serves as a clinician and instructor at Phillips Exeter Academy.
Hendrie Weisinger, PhD, is a world-renowned psychologist and pioneer in the field of pressure management, as well as the author of a number of bestselling books. He has consulted with and developed programs for dozens of Fortune 500 companies and government agencies.
