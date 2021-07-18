Rutland Barracks / DUI #1 / ATV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE (ATV) CRASH
CASE#: 21B402909
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 7/17/2021 at approximately 1947 hours
STREET: 5255 Stage Road
TOWN: Benson
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Light Precipitation
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, Loose Gravel Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ezekiel A. Winborn
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 1986
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki
VEHICLE MODEL: 250 E-F
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Lacerations to Left Ankle and Foot, Left Collar Bone and Shoulder, Lacerations to Left Hand
HOSPITAL: Winborn was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center by Granville Rescue
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single ATV crash with injuries. Upon arrival, Troopers determined Winborn to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Winborn was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor non-life threatening injuries. Due to his medical condition, Winborn was not processed at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. Winborn was provided a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/2021 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
