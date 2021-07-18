Rutland Barracks / DUI #1 / ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE (ATV) CRASH

CASE#: 21B402909

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 7/17/2021 at approximately 1947 hours

STREET: 5255 Stage Road

TOWN: Benson

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Light Precipitation

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, Loose Gravel Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ezekiel A. Winborn

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 1986

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: 250 E-F

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Lacerations to Left Ankle and Foot, Left Collar Bone and Shoulder, Lacerations to Left Hand

HOSPITAL: Winborn was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center by Granville Rescue

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single ATV crash with injuries. Upon arrival, Troopers determined Winborn to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Winborn was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor non-life threatening injuries. Due to his medical condition, Winborn was not processed at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. Winborn was provided a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/2021 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

