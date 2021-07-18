Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BOOK RELEASE – Effortless Money: How to Align Your Wealth and Your Woo

Financial Professional Pens Book to Help Successful Women Effortlessly Reach Their Financial Goals

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Sexton, financial coach and founder of Align Wealth Coaching, creator of the Effortless Money System, and host of the Don’t Play With Trash Podcast has added author to her resume with the release of Effortless Money: How to Align Your Wealth and Your Woo, launching July 27, 2021.

After spending years working in financial services – and still not feeling confident with her money - Victoria discovered the secret sauce in combining a wealthy money mindset with a straightforward personal financial system. Using this system, she helps successful women attain financial independence through straight-talk financial coaching, education, and strategies that give them confidence and the ability to take control of their financial future.

“If the year 2020 taught us anything, it taught us that we no longer have a need for certain things. My clients and I found that we no longer need our lives, and our money, to be complicated,” said Sexton. “Now is the time for people to make their money an ally and to make it easy. We don’t have time for fluff. Right now, we need to make headway our financial goals and to do it effortlessly.”

Featured in Women on Topp, Women Who Money, Divine Boss Magazine, and numerous podcasts, Victoria is a sought-after speaker who presents sensible programs on money mindset, revenue generation, money action plans, and how to activate your inner wealthy woman. Available for coaching, author chats, and speaking and training presentations, Victoria can be reached at vsexton@victoriasexton.com. Her website is victoriasexton.com. You can listen to her podcast at dontplaywithtrash.com.

