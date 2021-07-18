How to SafeGuard Your Event from COVID-19 Delta Variant with Virtual Trade Show Software

eZ-XPO - Unique Differentiators Comparison Table by Features Virtual Collaborative Network Features Virtual Booth for Trade Show, Classroom and Job Fair

We're losing time here. The Delta variant is spreading, people are dying, we can't actually just wait for things to get more rational” — Dr. Francis Collins, Dir of the National Institutes of Health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 has accelerated the event industry from a traditional in-person event model to the hybrid and Digital Hub 365 event model in the last eighteen months. Many customers have found tremendous benefits with convenience, cost/time saving, and ongoing engagement and follow-up.

The latest COVID-19 Delta variant has been storming the world again with double digital growth in new COVID-19 cases even in countries with full vaccination over 80%.

Do you know that over 82% of companies planning to host a hybrid event (both in-person and virtual) since most customers are not ready to participate in the in-person events at this time? Most businesses struggle because they do not have a sustainable way to keep bringing customers back in when COVID-19 had a shutdown.

But here is the good news.

eZ-XPO can help companies to connect and engage with their customers both in hybrid, virtual, and digital hub 365 models. With eZ-XPO - Virtual Collaborative Network, we can cover all channels and all situations to safeguard all your events and health. Not only you can host more than one virtual event, but you can also host a virtual expo, virtual training, and virtual job fairs, and much more.

eZ-XPO is offering a special COVID-19 Delta Variant - SafeGuard Solution with over $3000 bonuses (i.e., Zoom Live Streaming, Personalized Exhibit Hall, and much more).

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

