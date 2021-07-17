St Albans Barracks // Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A201710
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/19/2021 at approximately 1702 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Decker Rd, Georgia
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Dillon Demers
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VICTIM: Lyle Remick
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/19/2021 at approximately 1702 hours, Vermont State Police took a report of a stolen chainsaw in the town of Georgia. Lyle Remick reported that his chainsaw was taken by Dillon Demers (age 25 of Milton). Investigation revealed Demers took the chainsaw with the intent to not return the property after conducting work at Remick’s residence. On 07/14/2021, Demers was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on September 28, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2021 at 0830
COURT: Franklin County District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
