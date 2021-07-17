Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A201710

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier                          

STATION: St Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2021 at approximately 1702 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Decker Rd, Georgia

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Dillon Demers                                                

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

VICTIM: Lyle Remick

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/19/2021 at approximately 1702 hours, Vermont State Police took a report of a stolen chainsaw in the town of Georgia. Lyle Remick reported that his chainsaw was taken by Dillon Demers (age 25 of Milton). Investigation revealed Demers took the chainsaw with the intent to not return the property after conducting work at Remick’s residence. On 07/14/2021, Demers was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on September 28, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2021 at 0830          

COURT: Franklin County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

