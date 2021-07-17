Tamils for Biden: What Can India do in Sri Lanka Now?

Reluctant to take action in Sri Lanka by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Signing of Indo-Lanka Accord in 1987 Sri Lankan Navy trying to assassinate Rajiv Gandhi in 1987

It is India’s duty to go into Sri Lanka and fix it for good. If India could do it in East Pakistan (what is now Bangladesh), it can also do so in Sri Lanka.

If India does so, the world will welcome its leadership in Southeast Asia. India is the country of Mahatma Gandhi and ancient religion of Hinduism; it has the political and moral authority to fix.” — Spokesman, Tamils for Biden