Fine Art Shippers Visited ARCOmadrid 2021 in Madrid, Spain

Last week, Fine Art Shippers visited ARCOmadrid, the largest and one of the most important international contemporary art fairs in Southern Europe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, July 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers offers comprehensive art shipping services to Spain. The company delivers fine art and antiques to Madrid, Barcelona, Zaragoza, and other cities, as well as helps local artists, galleries, and collectors ship artworks from Spain to the United States and other countries worldwide. Last week, Fine Art Shippers visited ARCOmadrid, the largest and one of the most important international contemporary art fairs in Southern Europe, to meet with clients and provide art logistics support. The company also visited fine art galleries and exhibitions held in Madrid during ARCOmadrid week.

Fine Art Shippers is an NYC-based family-run shipping company specializing in the transportation of art, antiques, and other objects of value. With clients and partners worldwide, Fine Art Shippers operates around the globe, providing a wide range of international shipping options designed to meet any need of the art community. Spain is one of the company’s major destinations in Europe. Not only does Fine Art Shippers ship art items from the United States to Spain, but it also serves Spanish artists, fine art galleries, art institutions, and collectors, helping them with the global transportation of art. Besides, the company participates in various art events held in Spain and provides art logistics services at the international art fairs.

Last week, Fine Art Shippers had the pleasure of visiting ARCOmadrid that was held at IFEMA – Feria de Madrid on July 7-11. It was a very special event, as this year, ARCOmadrid celebrated its 40th Anniversary. For already four decades, this prestigious contemporary art fair has been an important part of the Spanish art market, attracting art business professionals and art collectors from around the world. The 2021 edition was no exception, even considering the fact that the fair was held in the uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic. ARCOmadrid presented an array of top-tier national and international galleries carefully selected by the Organizing Committee. Dvir from Tel Aviv, Thaddaeus Ropac from Paris, Max Estrella from Madrid, Galería De Las Misiones from Montevideo, Proyecto Paralelo from Mexico City, Galeria Bruno Múrias from Lisbon, and Galerie Nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder from Vienna are just some of those galleries that took part in ARCOmadrid 2021.

Fine Art Shippers also had the opportunity to visit other art events and exhibitions held during ARCOmadrid week. One of them is the amazing “Identity,” a group exhibition at Espinasse31, featuring works by many notable contemporary artists, including Adam Lucey, Paolo Ciabattini, Olga Lomaka, and Marcello Silvestre. The art show is still on view and will be open to the public through July 31, 2021.

