Adora POS to Attend the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions is slated to attend one of the world’s premier expos.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Adora POS announced today that it is attending the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

“We are very excited to attend this year’s International Pizza Expo,” said Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS, a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business.

The International Pizza Expo, which will be held August 17-19, is the largest pizza show in the world. The Pizza Expo is the annual gathering for every element of the industry. It gives attendees an opportunity to meet their current vendors and search for new suppliers; network with fellow pizzeria owners and managers who face similar challenges in different markets and learn from successful peers who give pizza-making demonstrations and offer advice on business-related topics in the seminars.

“We look forward to everything that this year’s expo has to offer,” said Wendland.

As for what Adora POS has to offer, Wendland noted that users are never too far away with Adora restaurant POS software.

“Access your POS anytime, anywhere — all you need is an internet connection,” Wendland revealed before adding, “There’s a lot on your plate: We can help with store level and chain-wide consolidated dashboards and reporting. We’ll automatically email you key metrics too.”

But that’s not all. Adora POS also helps restaurants keep track of inventory through its inventory management system. The key features of Adora POS’s Inventory Management System (https://adorapos.com/services/#inventory) give restaurants the ability to assess inventory across locations; manage multiple vendors and stay on top of inventory over time.

“Our centralized inventory database allows you to count inventory by list or location, as well as transfer items between stores,” Wendland said, before adding, “Chain-wide vendors lists mean you can receive the same item from different vendors with no added stress.

With Adora’s point of sale system for restaurants, Wendland pointed out that restaurants can manage perpetual inventory, as well as ideal versus actual tracking and reporting.

Having access to Adora POS’s enterprise management system and inventory management system comes on the heels of the company’s unveiling its Kitchen Display System (https://adorapos.com/services/#kitchen_display_system), which automatically prioritizes orders based on order type and will put rush orders at the top of the Make List.

Wendland went on to point out that it is also offering three customizable subscription plans for its POS for restaurants. They include Core POS, starting at $59 per month; Core POS Online, starting at $74 per month, and The Kitchen Sink, with flexible pricing.

Those interested in the packages can visit Adora POS’s subscription plans page (https://adorapos.com/pricing/) on its website for in-depth details and a breakdown of each plan.

In addition, Adora POS now integrates with popular food delivery and accounting apps. The popular food delivery and accounting apps in which Adora POS integrates include:

• UberEats

• GrubHub

• DoorDash

• DoorDash Drive

• Cliq

• Compeat

• Worldpay Gift Cards

• Valutec Gift Cards

For more information, please visit https://adorapos.com/about/ and https://adorapos.com/blog/.

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

Contact Details:

1328 Blue Oaks Blvd

Suite 180

Roseville, CA 95678

United States