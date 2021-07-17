Dave Conklin Opens The Conklin Media Marketing Scholarship For 2021

Dave Conklin

Conklin Media is looking for students who are passionate about entering the marketing industry.

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conklin Media Marketing Scholarship is now open for high school students in the US looking to enter a career in marketing. The scholarship will award $5,000 to one senior graduating high school in 2022.

Dave Conklin, Conklin Media’s President and Founder, is passionate about helping the next generation of marketers to enter the work force and has created this scholarship to do just that.

“I’ve spent 20 years helping businesses large and small to grow and have found the marketing industry to be extremely rewarding,” Conklin said about the scholarship, “my team and I see this as a small way to give back. We are excited to discover the real ‘why’ behind the reasons high school student want to get into the marketing industry.”

To apply, students graduating high school in 2022 in the US can visit the Conklin Media Marketing Scholarship application page at https://conklinmedia.com/conklin-media-marketing-scholarship/.

Students will be asked to include a personal essay sharing the “why” behind the reasons they have decided to enter the marketing world.

All essays will be judged by the internal marketing team at Conklin Media on May 6, 2022. The winner will be announced on May 13, 2022.

About Conklin Media

Conklin Media is a Digital Business Growth Agency located in Lancaster, PA. Dave Conklin, Conklin Media’s Founder, has been a speaker, consultant, and award winning entrepreneur for 20 years and is the author of “Lost @ 30,000 Feet - A Business Leaders Guide To Understanding & Navigating the Complicated Digital Business Growth Landscape.”

To learn more about Dave Conklin, go to DaveConklin.com.