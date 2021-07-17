HORSE CANADA Article - Can Wild Horses Help Prevent Wildfires in the West?

A mighty wild mountain stallion greets naturalist and horse expert William E. Simpson II. Photo: Carla Bowers

A family of native species American wild horses has symbiotically reduced grass and brush wildfire fuels, producting a natural fire-break that protects a forest.

The seeds of native grasses and plants in horse droppings have germinated as part of the symbitoic relationship between wild horses and the grasses and plants that nourish the horses

Horse droppings near a Juniper tree used by wild horses for shelter has survived a castrophic wildfire. The horses removed fuel under the tree and scratched-off the low limbs (aka: fire-ladders) making the tree fire-resistant