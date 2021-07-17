Hoyer Statement on Texas District Court’s DACA Ruling

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas against DACA, halting new applications:

“Today’s ruling underscores the necessity of Congress enacting H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act, which the House passed earlier this year. Until the Senate acts - and for as long as Senate Republicans continue to block this bill’s consideration - those undocumented immigrants who were brought here as children and know no other home than America will continue to live in fear and uncertainty. It is long past time that Democrats and Republicans work together to enact legislation that protects Dreamers from deportation and keeps immigrant families together. That is what House Democrats will continue to advocate and make a priority for our Majority. I urge the Senate to act and send H.R. 6 to President Biden to sign without delay.”