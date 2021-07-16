Informational Meeting Scheduled for Producers Impacted by Pipeline Foods Bankruptcy Filing

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting an informational meeting for producers impacted by Pipeline Foods, LLC’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The Fridley-based company announced on July 9 it had filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The MDA meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, July 21 from 1-3 p.m. Those interested in attending can log on by visiting the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/pipelinemeeting.

During the meeting, staff will share available information on the situation, review the state’s bond claim process for grain sellers, and take producer questions.

Those with questions prior to the meeting can contact the MDA’s Grain Licensing Program at 651-201-6011 or grain@state.mn.us.