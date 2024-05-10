MDA Seeks Input to Expand Farm to School and Early Care Efforts

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Education and other partners, is hosting two public input sessions to discuss the future of Farm to School and Early Care efforts in Minnesota.

All members of the public are welcome to participate, including — but not limited to — farmers, school nutrition professionals, early care providers, food system partners, and educators. Participants will be asked to provide input on strategies for expanding initiatives likes school and early care food purchasing from Minnesota producers, food and agriculture education, school gardens, and effective cross-sector collaboration.

The two input sessions will be held using Microsoft Teams, and registration is requested:

Input Session #1

Thursday, May 23, 2024

3-4 p.m.

Register for this event.

Input Session #2

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

6-7 p.m.

Register for this event.

Ideas and feedback collected from these sessions will be used to help build out and refine Minnesota’s first-ever Farm to Kids Strategic Plan for increasing local food purchasing as well as food and ag education efforts over the next 3-5 years in schools and early care settings across the state. Once developed, the strategic plan will be implemented collaboratively by state agencies and organizations that are members of the Minnesota Farm to School Leadership Team and Minnesota Farm to Early Care Advisory Group.

Development of Minnesota’s Farm to Kids Strategic Plan is supported by a USDA Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grant received by the MDA. The MDA and its partners plan to announce the final strategic plan in October 2024, in celebration of Farm to School and Early Care Month.

For more information about Minnesota Farm to Kids Strategic Plan, visit the Minnesota Farm to School website.

###

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us