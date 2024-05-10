Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,278 in the last 365 days.

MDA Seeks Input to Expand Farm to School and Early Care Efforts

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Education and other partners, is hosting two public input sessions to discuss the future of Farm to School and Early Care efforts in Minnesota.

All members of the public are welcome to participate, including — but not limited to — farmers, school nutrition professionals, early care providers, food system partners, and educators. Participants will be asked to provide input on strategies for expanding initiatives likes school and early care food purchasing from Minnesota producers, food and agriculture education, school gardens, and effective cross-sector collaboration.

The two input sessions will be held using Microsoft Teams, and registration is requested:

Input Session #1
Thursday, May 23, 2024
3-4 p.m.
Register for this event.

Input Session #2
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
6-7 p.m.
Register for this event.

Ideas and feedback collected from these sessions will be used to help build out and refine Minnesota’s first-ever Farm to Kids Strategic Plan for increasing local food purchasing as well as food and ag education efforts over the next 3-5 years in schools and early care settings across the state. Once developed, the strategic plan will be implemented collaboratively by state agencies and organizations that are members of the Minnesota Farm to School Leadership Team and Minnesota Farm to Early Care Advisory Group.

Development of Minnesota’s Farm to Kids Strategic Plan is supported by a USDA Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grant received by the MDA. The MDA and its partners plan to announce the final strategic plan in October 2024, in celebration of Farm to School and Early Care Month.

For more information about Minnesota Farm to Kids Strategic Plan, visit the Minnesota Farm to School website.

###

Media Contact
Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications
651-201-6193
Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us

You just read:

MDA Seeks Input to Expand Farm to School and Early Care Efforts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more