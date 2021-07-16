Assistant Attorney General- Department of Corrections

The Office of Vermont Attorney seeks a highly motivated attorney to join its team serving the Department of Corrections (“DOC”) Unit. This full time position is responsible for the litigation of cases such as habeas corpus petitions, federal and state constitutional claims, tort claims, small claims matters, requests for judicial review of sentence calculations and disciplinary actions, public records cases, sex offender classifications, and petitions for review of governmental actions/agency decisions.

Preference will be given to applicants with litigation experience, especially in Vermont courts. Candidate must be willing to travel and work independently but within the structure of a government legal team. Self-reliance, minimal IT skills, and the ability to gain knowledge of applicable state and federal law and departmental regulations and policies are a must. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or be eligible to waive in, with excellent oral and written communication skills.

This assistant attorney general position is a full-time, exempt position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the Attorney Pay Plan. The AGO offers very competitive leave and insurance benefits as well as workplace flexibility.

The State of Vermont is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For a full copy of the EOE policy, please see: https://humanresources.vermont.gov/sites/humanresources/files/documents/Labor_Relations_Policy_EEO/Policy_Procedure_Manual/Number_3.0_EQUAL_EMPLOYMENT_OPPORTUNITY_AFFIRMATIVE_ACTION.pdf

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, and writing sample to Assistant Attorney General Edward Kenney, AHS Division Chief, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-2080 or ted.kenney@vermont.gov.

Last modified: July 16, 2021