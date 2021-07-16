THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 16, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, JULY 19, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (14 bills)

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, the House is not in session.

Suspensions (13 bills)

H.R. 2668 – Consumer Protection and Recovery Act (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 2467 – PFAS Action Act of 2021 (Rep. Dingell – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3985 – Allies Act of 2021 (Rep. Crow – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)