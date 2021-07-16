Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 16, 2021

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Monday 6:30 p.m. Thursday 3:00 p.m.
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, JULY 19, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (14 bills)

  1. H.R. 3119 – Energy Emergency Leadership Act (Rep. Rush – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 2931 – Enhancing Grid Security through Public-Private Partnerships Act (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 2928 – Cyber Sense Act of 2021 (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 678 – PHONE Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
  5. H.R. 1250 – Emergency Reporting Act (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 1754 – MEDIA Diversity Act of 2021 (Rep. Long – Energy and Commerce)
  7. H.Res. 277 – Reaffirming the commitment to media diversity and pledging to work with media entities and diverse stakeholders to develop common ground solutions to eliminate barriers to media diversity (Rep. Demings – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 3003 – Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2021 (Rep. Walberg – Energy and Commerce)
  9. H.R. 1158 – Refugee Sanitation Facility Safety Act of 2021 (Rep. Meng – Foreign Affairs)
  10. H.R. 826 – Divided Families Reunification Act (Rep. Meng – Foreign Affairs)
  11. H.Res. 294 – Encouraging reunions of divided Korean-American families (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs)
  12. H.R. 2118 – Securing America From Epidemics Act (Rep. Bera – Foreign Affairs)
  13. H.R. 1079 – Desert Locust Control Act, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)
  14. H.R. 1036 – Bassam Barabandi Rewards for Justice Act (Rep. Wilson (SC) – Foreign Affairs)
TUESDAY, JULY 20, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, the House is not in session.

Suspensions (13 bills)

  1. H.R. 1870 – Strengthening Local Transportation Security Capabilities Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Barragan – Homeland Security)
  2. H.R. 1893 – Transportation Security Preparedness Act of 2021 (Rep. Watson Coleman – Homeland Security)
  3. H.R. 1895 – Transportation Security Public Health Threat Preparedness Act of 2021 (Rep. Gimenez – Homeland Security)
  4. H.R. 1877 – Security Screening During COVID-19 Act, as amended (Rep. Cleaver – Homeland Security)
  5. H.R. 1871 – Transportation Security Transparency Improvement Act (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Homeland Security)
  6. H.R. 2795 – DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act, as amended (Rep. Meijer – Homeland Security)
  7. H.R. 3138 – State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, as amended (Rep. Clarke – Homeland Security)
  8. H.R. 1833 – DHS Industrial Control Systems Capabilities Enhancement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
  9. H.R. 2980 – Cybersecurity Vulnerability Remediation Act, as amended (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Homeland Security)
  10. H.R. 3223 – CISA Cyber Exercise Act (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security)
  11. H.R. 3264 – Domains Critical to Homeland Security Act (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
  12. H.R. 1850 – Supporting Research and Development for First Responders Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Homeland Security)
  13. H.R. 3263 – DHS Medical Countermeasures Act (Rep. Miller-Meeks – Homeland Security)
H.R. 2668 – Consumer Protection and Recovery Act (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 2467 – PFAS Action Act of 2021 (Rep. Dingell – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3985 – Allies Act of 2021 (Rep. Crow – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)  

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Monday, July 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 3985, H.R. 2467, and H.R. 2668.   Amendments to H.R. 2467 and H.R. 2668 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

 
 

