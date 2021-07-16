THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 16, 2021

H.R. 3119 – Energy Emergency Leadership Act (Rep. Rush – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 2931 – Enhancing Grid Security through Public-Private Partnerships Act (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 2928 – Cyber Sense Act of 2021 (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 678 – PHONE Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1250 – Emergency Reporting Act (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1754 – MEDIA Diversity Act of 2021 (Rep. Long – Energy and Commerce)
H.Res. 277 – Reaffirming the commitment to media diversity and pledging to work with media entities and diverse stakeholders to develop common ground solutions to eliminate barriers to media diversity (Rep. Demings – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 3003 – Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2021 (Rep. Walberg – Energy and Commerce)
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, the House is not in session.
Suspensions (13 bills)
H.R. 1870 – Strengthening Local Transportation Security Capabilities Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Barragan – Homeland Security)
