DMV News You Can Use for June/July 2021

A Message from Director Robinson

Director Gabriel Robinson of the DC Dept of Motor VehiclesAs the District reopens for business, and all DC DMV employees return to work, I'm excited to announce that Adjudication Services and all Service Centers will return to walk-in service starting the week of July 19! I look forward to welcoming Team DMV back, and I thank all of my colleagues for their hard work and dedication to serving our customers throughout the public health emergency.

Our June/July newsletter includes additional details on DC DMV's return to walk-in service as well as important information for residents with expired, or soon to expire, driver licenses and ID Cards. Additionally, you will find important safety tips for sharing the road with cyclists, helpful tips for using DC DMV services, and an update from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) related to the extension of its REAL ID enforcement date to May 3, 2023 for domestic air travel.

If you are required to visit us for an in-person transaction, we look forward to serving you soon. Thank you!

