Hooli Auto releases a career defining album in 2021 - October 15th

Hooli Auto break's the Hip Hop gates with his new album 'The light in the Darkness' October 15th 2021LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hooli Auto Releases A Career-Defining Record In 2021 – The Light In The Darkness – Oct. 15th
For three decades-plus, Hooli Auto has established himself in the bedrock of the underground, building his legacy with bulletproof bars & undeniable hooks – this October, the Hayward, CA/Las Vegas-based mogul of the mic is taking his legacy to the next level with a brand-new record coming out this fall, 2021.
In a serious display of sonic versatility, artistic integrity, and stylistic swagger – Hooli’s got eleven savage cuts in the lineup that flex his signature verbal finesse & genuine gift for saying exactly what he wants to say, exactly how he wants to say it. From the hard-hitting realism of his lyrics, to the extremely hybrid
vibes he’s stocked and loaded into the set-list that takes listeners on a journey through Rap to Reggae & more – The Light In The Darkness is full confirmation that Hooli Auto is firing it up at the top of his game. From the raw & unfiltered thoughts of his most personal cuts, to the straight-up wild entertainment that fans around the globe know the man on the m-i-c to be synonymous with, Hooli Auto has gone all-out in creating a set-list that reveals the sheer magnitude of the depth & dimension of his skills, style, & sound.
With videos and cuts like “Pain” featuring Ally Bo & “None Of Y’all” breaking ground online over the past year as Hooli refined the lineup of The Light In The Darkness & built on the momentum generated from the release of his Daddy Will Be There EP in 2020 – he’s been mercilessly taking over screens & speakers with major plans in-store to keep the music flowing flawlessly throughout 2021. As Hooli heads towards the official release date of The Light In The Darkness, he’s dropping the powerfully emotional lead-single father/daughter tribute “Daddy Will Be There,” and following that up with his thought-provoking track called “In The Darkness” to highlight the pure diversity of his new material, and his wild range of talents.
Proudly backed and supported by the homies at Interracial Mob Entertainment & Empire Distribution,Hooli Auto’s brand-new album The Light In The Darkness will be officially out & available on October 15th at every massive music hotspot online. Featuring collaborations with Ally Bo, A.K., and Daddy Rich in the mix – Hooli’s latest record boasts an all-star lineup of skillful artists at the forefront of the underground, all focused & ready to raise the stakes for the rest to follow in 2021. Designed to shake the walls from the lefts to the rights with beats that bring out the beast-mode of the veteran emcee – you might have heard Hooli Auto before, but you’ve never heard him like THIS before. Ravenously hungry for the mic & determined to make his mark in music’s history everlasting & permanent, The Light In The Darkness is as memorable as it is entertaining, and 100% guaranteed to the be the record no playlist can be considered to be complete without in 2021. Going hard at the mic, no holds
barred with everything he’s got – join Hooli Auto on October 15th as he levels-up once again in his career this year, taking everyone with him in the process.
