UTPB is breaking new ground with our cutting-edge athletic training facility
The state-of-the-art athletic training facility at UT Permian Basin is for our students and student-athletes.ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state-of-the-art athletic training facility at UT Permian Basin is for our students and student-athletes. If you're majoring in kinesiology or athletic training this is where you'll study, learn, and thrive.
“It’s a great practical lab setting for our students. This new facility has all of the latest and greatest items that you can see in athletic training and sports medicine,” said UTPB head Athletic Trainer, Tom Lechtenberg. “It’s really going to help with the education of our students and make them very competitive when they go out into the job market.”
The facility has everything from biofeedback, EMG (electromyography), cold lasers, ultrasound, stem, and the crown jewel: a hydrotherapy area.
“Our therapy tub has a zero-entry point entry where we can raise the floor for students who aren’t able to go down the stairs yet. We also have cameras in the hydrotherapy area with TVs mounted all around which makes it easy for us to project what the students are doing in the water. We then use that for not only teaching the patient but also learning for our students.”
Earning an Athletic Training degree can set you up for a variety of careers. You can work in preventative services, professional athletics, emergency care, clinical diagnosis, high school and intercollegiate athletics, therapeutic intervention, and rehabilitation.
“UTPB would be a great place for any student to attend. We’ve got top-notch facilities, we’ve got a growing program, we’ve got lots of opportunities for our students both on-campus and off-campus to give a wide variety of exposure to see a lot of different ways that athletic training works not only for athletics but also for the community.”
