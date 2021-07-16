Rutland Barracks // VOC
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21B402851
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 13, 2021, at approximately 2100 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 153, Pawlet, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Shelby N. Berry
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 14, 2021, at approximately 0944 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential conditions of release violation, in the Town of Pawlet, VT. Further investigation revealed Shelby N. Berry violated active court conditions of release via text message on July 13, 2021, at 2100 hours. Berry was located in Manchester, VT, by local authorities and issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court.
LODGED: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/21, at 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Rutland Field Station
124 State PL
Rutland,VT 05701
(802)773-9101
(802)585-0811