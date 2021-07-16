Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,466 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // VOC

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

                                                                                                   

CASE#: 21B402851

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: July 13, 2021, at approximately 2100 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 153, Pawlet, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

                      

 

ACCUSED: Shelby N. Berry

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 14, 2021, at approximately 0944 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential conditions of release violation, in the Town of Pawlet, VT. Further investigation revealed Shelby N. Berry violated active court conditions of release via text message on July 13, 2021, at 2100 hours. Berry was located in Manchester, VT,  by local authorities and issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court.  

 

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/21, at 1000 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Rutland Field Station

124 State PL

Rutland,VT 05701

(802)773-9101

(802)585-0811

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // VOC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.