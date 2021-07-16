Rutland Barracks // VOC

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21B402851

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 13, 2021, at approximately 2100 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 153, Pawlet, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Shelby N. Berry

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 14, 2021, at approximately 0944 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential conditions of release violation, in the Town of Pawlet, VT. Further investigation revealed Shelby N. Berry violated active court conditions of release via text message on July 13, 2021, at 2100 hours. Berry was located in Manchester, VT, by local authorities and issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court.

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/21, at 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Rutland Field Station

124 State PL

Rutland,VT 05701

(802)773-9101

(802)585-0811