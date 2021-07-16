FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, July 16, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN YATES AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Yates and Livingston counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Tuesday, July 20, in Penfield, Saturday, July 24, in Penn Yan, Thursday, July 29, in Mount Morris, and Saturday, July 31, in Penn Yan.

When: Tuesday, July 20, from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. Where: Penfield Fire Dept - Station #1, 1838 Penfield Rd, Penfield For more information, contact Trooper Daniel Irland at (585) 398-4152 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, July 24, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance, 205 North Avenue, Penn Yan For more information, contact Sergeant Chad M. Daggett at (315) 536-4438 or [email protected].

When: Thursday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County, 3 Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris For more information, contact CCE Livingston at (585) 506-6372 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Schedule your appointment today. Unvaccinated clients are encouraged to wear a mask during their appointment.

When: Saturday, July 31, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Benton Volunteer Fire Department, 932 NY-14A, Penn Yan For more information, contact Sergeant Chad M. Daggett at (315) 536-4438 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based on a child’s age and size.

